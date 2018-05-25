Council envoys meet in CH

REPRESENTATIVES from 12 Western Queensland councils and state and national government representatives flocked to Emerald last weekend for an annual conference that could change everything.

Central Highlands Regional Council hosted the 82nd Western Queensland Local Government Association annual conference, which is a key event for western Queensland councils to network and engage, identify and discuss important issues and put motions in place to be discussed at state and national local government conferences.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes said this was one of the few opportunities where delegate members of the association got to meet with state and federal politicians and continue discussions they had at local level but as a collective.

Cr Hayes also described it was the perfect opportunity to raise issues that had been affecting the region.

"The financial sustainability of western Queensland councils, lack of services and connectivity are some big issues we are facing at the moment,” he said.

"This conference is about getting the message out and recognition of those issues that these communities have, rectifying them, reviewing some of the funding schemes and looking at the levels of funding the government and parties are providing.

"It's not necessarily all about issues, it is about tweaking funding and opportunities that are already there.

"What people want to see is their local council supported so their local council can keep providing services,” Cr Hayes said.