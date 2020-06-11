Council funding gets small businesses on their feet

CLOSE to 40 businesses across the region have shared in more than $290,000 to assist them in recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Isaac Regional Council approved 12 more Community Chest grants this week with more on the way as part of council’s Road to COVID-19 Recovery Stimulus Packages.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said most applicants had been successful in accessing funding.

“Out of 47 applications considered, 39 have been approved, and a further 18 are currently being assessed,” she said.

The successful applicants are widespread across the region and include tourism, food and beverage, accommodation and leisure groups as well as cultural and service providers.

Mrs Baker said council would continue to provide financial support for local businesses who genuinely needed it until the program’s budget had been fully allocated.

“Our top priority is assessing applications as they come through the door and distributing funds as quickly as possible,” she said.

She said there were a range of reasons small businesses needed support.

“You might be adapting to a new way of doing business, preparing for COVID-safe trading, or you may need extra cash flow to tide you through the weeks ahead,” Mrs Baker said.

“It could be that you need to diversify, respond to online opportunities, or upskill staff.

“Whatever your story, our goal is to help your business withstand and recover from the economic impacts of coronavirus.”

The grants are available for small to medium businesses, not-for-profits, recreation, sporting or cultural groups.

For more information visit speakup.isaac.qld.gov.au to apply online or to download a form, or call 1300 47 22 27.