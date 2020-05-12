Council looking to improve environmental sustainability

ENVIRONMENT: The council will research how to make the Central Highlands more economically sustainable.

THE Central Highlands Regional Council will spend $30,000 identifying projects to improve environmental sustainability.

The research will be conducted in partnership with Clean Growth Choices, a Queensland consortium of universities and the CSIRO that looks into “waste management, environmental and social sustainability and climate transition”.

The council’s planning and environment manager Kirstin Byrne said one of the projects seeks to incorporate into the Central Highlands “circular economy principles” – designing products that last longer and then recycling them, rather than dumping them in landfill.

“With a focus on our region’s world class agriculture sector, this is about prioritising investments in infrastructure projects that build economic and social resilience far into the future,” Ms Byrne said.

“A hypothetical example here might be to prioritise an internet connection over a road connection.”

A second project looks for ways to improve the health of Central Highlands residents by providing a central point of contact for social services.

“It’s about making the most of our people by connecting them to each other and the services they need to live fulfilling and safe lives in our region,” Ms Byrne said.

“We can achieve this by combining social service delivery with social enterprise by developing a community hub, for example.”

The council has been a part of the Clean Growth Choices program since 2018 and hosted workshops with government, local business and stakeholders to develop business cases for various programs.

“The program has been well supported and shows that we have many opportunities to explore whilst working towards reducing waste, re-using and recycling and fostering social and environmental sustainability to achieve our obligations under the climate transition goals,” Ms Byrne said.