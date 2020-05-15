Council meeting maps out next four years

MEMBER for Gregory Lachlan Millar met with newly-elected Central Highlands councillors on Tuesday to discuss the projects planned until 2024.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said the appointment was a “simple meet and greet” that was protocol after a local election.

“Issues discussed included the exclusion of local governments from federal and state funding packages and JobKeeper, investment in the state road network in Central Queensland, and support for a regional water security audit given the precarious nature of some of the region’s water supply sources,” he said.

The meeting attendees were also briefed on the contents on the council’s plans for the next four years.

That information will be compiled in a document titled ‘Towards 2024’, and will be available for all candidates in the state election in October.

“Also discussed was Emerald’s national recognition as being one of Australia’s most resilient communities and the need for appropriate funding to consolidate regional growth and the industries around them,” Mr Hayes said.

Mr Millar said the subjects brought up at the two-hour meeting ranged from roads and infrastructure to aged care.

“They put together a very comprehensive report, which gives me an opportunity to advocate for these projects down at Queensland parliament,” he said.

He agreed a water security audit was necessary, as was the “revitalising of recreational areas in the community” and an increase in aged care services.

“I’m very impressed with the Central Highlands Regional Council’s work,” Mr Millar said.