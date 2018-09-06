Council offers free mulch to residents every weekend in Sept

Free mulch is available on weekends this September at the Emerald Transfer Station, Glasson Street.

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council is offering free mulch to ratepayers and domestic users on weekends this September at the Emerald Transfer Station, Glasson Street.

Mulch is available for self-load between 8am and 5pm.

A maximum of one cubic metre of mulch per household/ per ratepayer may be taken.

Car or utility and light trailer (max. 8x5m trailer) combination only can be loaded.

Please bring your own containers and equipment to self-load, and don't forget personal protective equipment such as gloves and dust masks.

The mulch is a result of green waste disposed of at the waste facility, stockpiled and then mulched on a regular basis.

Mulch is subject to availability.