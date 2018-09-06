Menu
Login
Free mulch is available on weekends this September at the Emerald Transfer Station, Glasson Street.
Free mulch is available on weekends this September at the Emerald Transfer Station, Glasson Street. Dane Lillingstone
News

Council offers free mulch to residents every weekend in Sept

6th Sep 2018 8:39 AM

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council is offering free mulch to ratepayers and domestic users on weekends this September at the Emerald Transfer Station, Glasson Street.

Mulch is available for self-load between 8am and 5pm.

A maximum of one cubic metre of mulch per household/ per ratepayer may be taken.

Car or utility and light trailer (max. 8x5m trailer) combination only can be loaded.

Please bring your own containers and equipment to self-load, and don't forget personal protective equipment such as gloves and dust masks.

The mulch is a result of green waste disposed of at the waste facility, stockpiled and then mulched on a regular basis.

Mulch is subject to availability.

central highlands regional council chrc mulch
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Fur-friends forever

    Fur-friends forever

    News Support a previous Emerald vet nurse by bringing your fur-friends for a walk at the Emerald Botanic Gardens.

    Cooking up a storm this weekend

    Cooking up a storm this weekend

    News BBQ and Beer Fest to celebrate all things meat and BBQ this weekend.

    Summoning the rain

    Summoning the rain

    News Denison State School students held a rain dance to help farmers.

    5 things to do around the Central Highlands

    5 things to do around the Central Highlands

    News Some events that shouldn't be missed around the Central Highlands.

    Local Partners