Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
KERBSIDE: Anyone who needs urgent collection can request a one-off bin collection service.
KERBSIDE: Anyone who needs urgent collection can request a one-off bin collection service.
News

Council offers new bin collection service

Contributed
30th Jan 2020 1:00 PM

KERBSIDE collection across the region just got better, thanks to a Central Highlands Regional Council initiative.

From this week, people who forget to put their red lid bin out to be emptied or need urgent collection can request a one-off bin collection service.

This service is available to all households who receive kerbside collection for a cost-recovery fee of $198 per visit.

Whether you live in Duaringa or Springsure, give council’s customer service team a call on 1300 242 686 to request your one-off collection service.

Council would also like to remind people that it is free to dump most household waste at your nearest resource recovery facility. Fees do apply for some kinds of waste, such as tyres and fridges.

Please refer to council’s 2019-20 fees and charges for more information.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stolen washing machine found at park

        premium_icon Stolen washing machine found at park

        News Police investigate theft of washer and dual cab ute.

        Disgruntled worker’s ‘malicious’ rampage against boss

        premium_icon Disgruntled worker’s ‘malicious’ rampage against boss

        Crime He had a cocktail of drugs when he drove with open gas canisters

        Barbecuing for emergency awareness

        Barbecuing for emergency awareness

        News The Willows Rural Fire Brigade is inviting everyone to a fundraiser barbecue...

        Fear for Bilo family amid Christmas Island quarantine plan

        premium_icon Fear for Bilo family amid Christmas Island quarantine plan

        News Fears Bilo Tamil family may be exposed to coronavirus.