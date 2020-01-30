Council offers new bin collection service

KERBSIDE: Anyone who needs urgent collection can request a one-off bin collection service.

KERBSIDE: Anyone who needs urgent collection can request a one-off bin collection service.

KERBSIDE collection across the region just got better, thanks to a Central Highlands Regional Council initiative.

From this week, people who forget to put their red lid bin out to be emptied or need urgent collection can request a one-off bin collection service.

This service is available to all households who receive kerbside collection for a cost-recovery fee of $198 per visit.

Whether you live in Duaringa or Springsure, give council’s customer service team a call on 1300 242 686 to request your one-off collection service.

Council would also like to remind people that it is free to dump most household waste at your nearest resource recovery facility. Fees do apply for some kinds of waste, such as tyres and fridges.

Please refer to council’s 2019-20 fees and charges for more information.