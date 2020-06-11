Menu
The council uses procurement business Local Buy to organise contracts for a range of industries.
Council offers preferred contractor status

Timothy Cox
11th Jun 2020 4:30 PM
ISAAC Regional Council is encouraging businesses to register to become preferred contractors for council work as its current supplier arrangements are reviewed.

The council uses procurement business Local Buy to organise contracts for a range of industries.

Mayor Anne Baker said now is the opportunity for businesses to take advantage of the preferred status.

“Businesses are eager to bid for local government works, and we welcome Local Buy’s timely review of our existing suppliers and the potential to integrate new businesses into the panel,” she said.

“Becoming a pre-qualified supplier under the Local Buy panel arrangement puts local businesses in the running for more projects, saves time and money, and offers a shorter procurement process.”

“We know local government legislation can be complex, and Local Buy takes the guesswork out for many businesses by providing a streamlined tender process.”

Panel arrangement contracts currently under review and closing soon include:

– Engineering & Environmental Consultancy Services

– Road, Water, Sewerage & Civil Works

– ICT Solutions & Services

– Open Spaces, Parks, Play, Sport & Recreation

– Planning, Surveying, Design & Architectural Services

– Smart Cities Connected Communities

– Corporate Clothing, Workwear & PPE

– Tyres, Tubes & Associated Services

– Legal Services

– Recruitment Services – Permanent Staff

– Office & Stationery:

– Telecommunication Services

– Chemical Supply

– Advertising & Media Services

– Motor Vehicles

– Spare Parts & Associated Services

– Call Centres & Customer Administration Services

– Business, Finance & Organisational Management Services

– Human Resources & Employee Relations.

– Project Management Services (Civil Infrastructure)

Get in touch with Local Buy to submit an application.

