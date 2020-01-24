Council program propels graduate talent

TAPPING into the opportunities and energetic pulse of the Isaac region, four university graduates are taking advantage to live, work and invest in their local government futures.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker welcomed Hayden O’Sing, Jonathon Brennan, Charlie Wang and Emily Fry at the 2020 Graduate Program launch at Moranbah chambers on Wednesday.

The quartet are from different walks of life and have fitted into their new roles at Council with Hayden O’Sing in the Corporate Governance and Financial Services directorate, Jonathon and Charlie in the Engineering and Infrastructure and Emily Fry in Planning, Environment and Community Services.

Mayor Baker said that Isaac is a region rich in resources, made richer by its people, their hopes and their dreams.

“Here’s an opportunity for these four university graduates to help shape communities and positively impact lives by working in local government,” she said.

“We’re everyday people doing amazing things.”

The graduate program is part of creating career paths for those looking to expand their horizons in local government.

CEO Gary Stevenson said it also enables them to aspire to forging a career within the organisation including management opportunities in due course while also bolstering the organisation’s succession planning.

“We have the opportunity to guide the graduates along a career path so they can become an integrated part of our team,” he said.

“Graduates will have already developed a habit of learning which signifies that they will constantly seek to learn at the workplace and adapt to the many challenges and learning opportunities that the Isaac region can offer.”

Council offers a range of career and employment opportunities for school leavers, professionals and tradespeople at family friendly locations throughout the region.