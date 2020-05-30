Menu
PREVENTION MONTH: Mayor Anne Baker and Moranbah Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer.
Council signals domestic violence solidarity

Timothy Cox
30th May 2020 3:00 PM
AS DOMESTIC and Family Violence Prevention Month draws to a close, Isaac Regional Council is emphasising the need to raise awareness and spread a message of solidarity.

Mayor Anne Baker said that everyone had a responsibility to not accept or tolerate silence and ignorance about domestic violence.

“Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month is a time for us to recommit to standing up against violence and offer support for anyone in our community to come forward and report it,” Ms Baker said.

“We are experiencing a unique set of challenges brought about by COVID-19. Families are in close quarters for extended periods of times.

“However, this is not an excuse for violence, and help is available for anyone who feels unsafe.”

Ms Baker said it was a good time to recognise the work of the police service, paramedics, hospital staff, and support organisations that are close to the victims of domestic and family violence.

“Thank you for all you do to combat and support those impacted by domestic violence,” she said.

“Responding to one incident is too many, when the only acceptable number is zero. Not now, not ever should violence, abuse or bullying be tolerated.

“Domestic violence has too great a voice in our communities. We will continue to advocate for appropriate resources to deal with perpetrators and most importantly support those victims in need.”

