Council starts roadwork scheduled for rest of May

ROADWORK: The council and the Queensland Government are resurfacing roads in and near Emerald. Photo: File.

ROADWORK: The council and the Queensland Government are resurfacing roads in and near Emerald. Photo: File.

SECTIONS of roads in and near Emerald will be intermittently closed for the remainder of the month.

The Central Highlands Regional Council is resurfacing several roads around town from Monday, May 11 to Sunday, May 31.

Borilla Street, Mayfair Drive, Opal Street, and Roberts Street are among the council’s candidates for improvement.

Location of Borilla Street and Opal Street works.

At the same time, the Department of Transport and Main Roads will be resurfacing some of the Capricorn Highway between Ruby Street and Selma Road.

Heavy vehicles and machinery will be operating at the work zones and workers will be on foot within the sites.

Location of Capricorn Highway works.

A council spokesman said it was all routine work.