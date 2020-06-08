Council surveying residents on effect of coronavirus

YOUR SAY: Central Highlanders will be able to complete a questionnaire to tell the council about the coronavirus’s influence.

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council will tomorrow begin surveying the effects of COVID-19 on the lives of residents.

From Tuesday, June 9, Central Highlanders will be able to complete a questionnaire online and in council libraries and customer service centres to tell the council about the coronavirus’s influence.

The survey includes 25 questions and will be used to condition the council’s response to economic and personal harm caused by the virus.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said it was about gathering data to evaluate and inform existing social services and allocation of resources.

“From living situations, employment status, internet connectivity to mental wellbeing, this survey is a stocktake of how people in the Central Highlands have coped with the pandemic and how their lives have changed since it began,” he said.

“This data is important for council, local support agencies and other levels of government to not assume, but have evidence of the impacts COVID-19 has had and continues to have, and to work towards providing support that’s needed.

“Whilst we appreciate that the impacts of COVID-19 are still current and that members of our community are enduring levels of hardship, it is important to take time to participate in the survey to ensure recovery and appropriate response starts sooner.”