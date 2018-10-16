Council to close controversial CBD development company

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce president Phillip Bell said some traders had been frustrated by delays to the Ipswich Central development.

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce president Phillip Bell said some traders had been frustrated by delays to the Ipswich Central development. Rob Williams

THE controversial Ipswich City Council-owned company, established to redevelop the dilapidated mall, will be closed.

Ipswich City Properties will be wound up, putting the development of the mall back in the council's own hands.

It is the last of four council-owned companies to be wound up, although the process could take many months to finalise.

In a separate announcement two CBD tenders will also be awarded - one to develop historic Murphy's Pub and another to build a road connecting Nicholas and Bell Sts.

The Murphy's Pub tender is being awarded after months of intensive review processes.

Ipswich City Council interim administrator Greg Chemello said the project would focus on the stabilisation, lifting and sub-structure of the pub, followed by the interior and exterior renovation and restoration works.

"When it's finished, the pub will be known by its original name, The Commonwealth Hotel, and will feature reconstructed verandas and extensive alfresco areas," Mr Chemello said.

"Restoration and heritage experts have numbered individual elements prior to their removal from the site to ensure that the pub reconstruction will accurately recreate the original 1910 building."

Mr Chemello said pedestrians and cars would have access along the new one-way, low-speed road connecting Nicholas St and Bell St, via Union Place.

Civil engineering contractors will design and construct the section of road, including the demolition of the existing Ipswich Mall and pavements.

Both projects are expected to start within weeks.

"But these are all good signs that Ipswich is moving in the right direction," he said.