Council to hold impounded vehicles auction

THE Central Highlands Regional Council will offer 11 impounded vehicles for sale by public auction on 13 March 2020.

The auction is in accordance with powers vested under the Transport Operations (Road Use Management) Act 1995 and council’s Local Law No.1 (Administration).

The auction will take place at council’s Kingower Road depot in Emerald, starting at 9am.

Auction conditions

- Vehicles and goods sold in current condition. Vehicles sold unregistered.

- Children (under 16 years), animals and alcohol are not permitted in depot grounds.

- Enclosed footwear is compulsory.

- No smoking permitted.

Important safety information

- The vehicle/s are abandoned vehicles.

- The vehicle/s and goods are unwarranted.

- The vehicles may be identified as written-off (statutory or repairable) as stated on the vehicles Personal Properties Security Register (PPSR) search certificate.

- There may be a risk of potentially unknown dangerous objects remaining within the vehicles or goods (such as broken glass, sharp edge objects, syringes etc).

- Council does not represent, warrant or guarantee that the contents of the vehicle or goods are without risk to health and safety of persons who enter the vehicle and/or inspect the goods.

- Persons who enter vehicles and/or inspect goods do so at their own risk and should take appropriate care and precautions in entering and inspecting due to the potential presence of unknown dangerous items.

- No work is to be conducted on vehicles or goods in the impound yard.

- Unregistered vehicles or trailers are to be removed by tow vehicles only.

If you wish to claim ownership of a vehicle please contact council immediately (proof of ownership and fees apply).

Council reserves the right to withdraw any vehicle from an advertised auction without prior notice.

For more information please contact council on 1300 242 686.

Vehicles for sale

- Green Daewoo Matiz Hatch

- Silver Holden Barina Hatch

- Red Mazda Astina Hatch

- White Subaru Outback Wagon

- Champagne Holden Berlina Sedan

- White Holden Berlina Sedan

- Black Audi 80 Sedan

- White Ford Laser Sedan

- Silver Kia Rio Hatch

- Silver Subaru Liberty Sedan

- Black Holden Captiva Wagon