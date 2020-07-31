Council to splash cash on Moranbah sports

Jackson Mackay and Ashton Vitale at Moranbah’s Greg Cruickshank Aquatic Centre, which will be given a $65,000 facelift.

SAFER roads, better parks and cleaner rubbish pits were top of council’s priorities when funding the region’s largest town.

Here’s how the Isaac Regional Council budget will impact Moranbah residents.

Parks and sports

MORANBAH has scored more than 10 per cent of the entire council’s liveability budget, which totalled $4.9 million.

Mayor Anne Baker said the budget was driving council’s push to build active, attractive communities.

Moranbah’s Aussie rules field would be given $370,000 to install LED lighting so teams can safely train and play at night, Cr Baker said.

Players would also be able to enjoy greener fields, with the Ted Rolfe Oval given $50,000 to install full underground recycled irrigation.

Skaters can enjoy a smoother ride with $72,000 allocated for fresh turfing, irrigation and concrete works to alleviate loose dirt on the rink.

The Moranbah Aquatic Centre family water park attraction will be given a $65,000 facelift.

The Moranbah red bucket at the entry to the mining town. Picture: Rae Wilson

Tips and toilets

MORE than $4.2 million would be thrown into Moranbah’s landfill in the council budget.

A project to rehabilitate and mange the tip’s stormwater would take up 80 per cent of council’s waste budget of $5.2 million.

Cr Baker said the project would allow council to better comply with the Environmental Protection Act and ensure waste is managed sustainably and responsibly.

Council will also scrub up Moranbah’s sewage network, with $700,000 for a Sewerage Pump Station program and a further $200,000 to reline and rehabilitate the sewer network.

Drivers

A DANGEROUS black spot on Moranbah’s roads will be taken down by council.

Mayor Anne Baker said the high-risk crash zone at the Moranbah Access Road Quarrico Intersection would be improved in a $1,446,500 project.

Works would improve safety, visibility and road conditions at the dangerous intersection, Cr Baker said.

A further $515,000 would be spent on improving Moranbah’s roads. Photo: Zizi Averill

A further $515,000 would be spent on improving Moranbah’s roads, with $80,000 allocated for the engineering design of a heavy vehicle set-down area on Moranbah Access Rd.

Water

THERE will be no change in Moranbah’s water infrastructure charges in this budget, which will remain at $210 per chargeable unit.

Water usage rates will remain largely the same across Isaac, with only high-volume water use copping an increase.

Residents will be charged 30 cents more compared to last year, with high-volume charges jumping from $1.80 to $2.10 for usage over 75 Kls.