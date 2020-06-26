Council urges businesses to seek state guidance

Resources for businesses are available on the State Government’s COVID-19 website.

Resources for businesses are available on the State Government’s COVID-19 website.

The Central Highlands Regional Council is urging business owners to seek guidance from the Queensland Government about recovering from the shock of COVID-19.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said that even though local government would be working with public health units to develop plans for the state’s recovery road map, Queensland Health was still the lead agency.

“Stage two of the easing of restrictions came into effect earlier this month, which has been great news for a number of our local businesses,” Mr Hayes said.

“Come mid-July we should see the rules relaxed further as stage three of the road map is rolled out.

“We know this brings with it a lot of questions for our business owners, and we have already been fielding some enquiries about what is and isn’t allowed.”

The Central Highlands Development Corporation is also available for support.

“We look forward to cooperatively building sound economic recovery strategies for the Central Highlands,” Mr Hayes said.