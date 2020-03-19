Council urges residents to phone, not come in person

The Central Highlands Regional Council is taking precautions against COVID-19.

THE Central Highlands Regional Council is asking people to contact council via phone wherever possible, in light of the emerging COVID-19 situation.

“At this stage, council offices, transaction centres and library branches will continue to operate as usual,” CEO Scott Mason said.

“However, the health and safety of our staff and the community is of utmost importance and we need your support.

“We are therefore urging anyone who has business to conduct with council to call if they can, rather than coming in – especially if you are feeling unwell.

“We all need to work together to help stop the spread of viruses such as COVID-19, and good hygiene is the best preventative.”

Mr Mason said council was increasing cleaning practices and proactively encouraging employees to maintain their personal hygiene and stay home if unwell.

“Council is working closely with Queensland Health as the lead agency responsible for the COVID-19 response,” he said.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation and senior management is regularly meeting to review business operations and service delivery.”

To contact council, call 1300 242 686 or email enquiries@chrc.qld.gov.au.

For updates and health advice please visit the Queensland Health or World Health Organisation websites.