Councillor Lacey resigns

COUNCILLOR David Lacey has resigned from the Central Highlands Regional Council.

In an announcement yesterday, Councillor Lacey told councillors he was leaving his local government post to chase a new career opportunity.

"I have an opportunity to follow a life-long dream of mine as an aviation mechanical engineer and commercial helicopter pilot,” Cr Lacey said.

"It's been a long-time passion for me and after weighing up all aspects, which includes moving away from Central Queensland and a new lifestyle, it is the best decision long-term for me and my family.

"My family has always been passionate about the Peak Downs district, being involved in the community for over 40 years.

"I have enjoyed working with the team of councillors and council's executive leadership team advocating for local government within the community, as well as the bigger picture of economic growth for our region within the state.

"I strongly encourage anyone that is open-minded, has a business focus, is approachable and has a willingness to explore and solve problems to consider nominating for the councillor position.

"The time commitment certainly should not be underestimated, but if you're interested in the long-term outlook for the Central Highlands and can work well as part of a diverse but like-minded team, then there's a great deal of satisfaction to be had.”

Central Highlands' Mayor Kerry Hayes was quick to congratulate Councillor Lacey and thank him for his enthusiastic contribution over the past 14 months.

"Councillor David Lacey brought his strong connection to the Peak Downs area with him to the chambers, but never lost sight of the vision for the Central Highlands as a region,” Mayor Hayes said.

"His years in small business held him in good stead in the chambers and he willingly nominated for several important positions including a director on the board of the Central Highlands Development Corporation, Chair of the Leadership and Governance Standing Committee and Chair of the Airport Advisory Committee.

"Councillor Lacey is well-respected around Capella district and I'm certainly aware of the terrific effort he's made in the community-of recent note is his facilitation with CHDC and the Paringa Feedlot.

"I'm sure this decision hasn't been easy for him, but I join with the other councillors in wishing him and his family every happiness and success in the future.”

A by-election will be held in the Central Highlands before October 17.