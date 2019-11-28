Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gympie council CEO Bernard Smith and Cr Glen Hartwig differ on the cause of the council’s $11 million operating loss.
Gympie council CEO Bernard Smith and Cr Glen Hartwig differ on the cause of the council’s $11 million operating loss.
News

Councillor slams $11M loss as ‘embarrassing’

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
28th Nov 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE Council's $11 million operating deficit has exposed a divide among its leaders, with the loss described as a "convergence of issues" and "embarrassing".

Chief executive Bernard Smith said the council is looking hard at its budget and some things may need to stay shelved.

"We can't do everything the community wants and have to make some hard decisions there," he said.

RELATED

* Can council claw back $11m without amputating something?

* Gympie council reveals shock $11 million loss

However he remained confident the council will be back to surplus ahead of schedule.

"We want to make that sooner rather than later. No doubt we've had a convergence of issues, particularly with depreciation; $4.5 million is a big whack by anyone's standards.

CEO Bernard Smith says the council aims to return to surplus budgets sooner than expected.
CEO Bernard Smith says the council aims to return to surplus budgets sooner than expected.

"Most councils get to a point where they come to a squeeze point and I think we're there now."

However outspoken Division 2 councillor Glen Hartwig called the deficit was "embarrassing" for Mr Smith and Mayor Mick Curran.

"When explanations that it is a "complex science" are used to justify over spending you know that the fire ban has been lifted so more smoke can be produced to assist with the mirrors," Mr Hartwig said.

Any suggestion a "sharp focus" was needed to reel in costs was a "slap in the face" to councillors like himself who had been calling for fiscal restraint for years, he said.

budget deficit councils gympie gympie council gympie regional council
Gympie Times

Just In

    Clive James dead at 80

    Clive James dead at 80
    • 28th Nov 2019 4:27 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thunderstorm warnings issued for Emerald and surrounds

        Thunderstorm warnings issued for Emerald and surrounds

        News Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for the Central Highlands.

        Multiple bird deaths in Central Queensland town

        premium_icon Multiple bird deaths in Central Queensland town

        News Mystery surrounds the death of native birds

        Autistic child learns to speak, mum thrilled

        premium_icon Autistic child learns to speak, mum thrilled

        News Young Max O’Rourke from Emerald is a support service success story.

        Learn about environmental health in the Central Highlands

        Learn about environmental health in the Central Highlands

        News Check out a mosquito under the microscope and learn how to protect the environment...