Councillor steps back to focus on family

AFTER serving two terms on the Central Highlands Regional Council, councillor Gail Godwin-Smith has announced that she will not seek re-election next month.

Mrs Godwin-Smith spent eight years in the council and would like to focus more on her family.

“I’m really proud to be the third generation of the Godwin family to have served the Central Highlands community as a councillor,” she said.

Her grandfather Viv Godwin and father Dan Godwin had both served terms on what was then the Bauhinia Shire Council.

“I’m proud of the work we’ve done in making our communities better places to live, work, play and invest.

“It’s been a real pleasure to have had the opportunity to serve as an elected member and work with so many incredible people in the council and community to deliver great results.”

Mrs Godwin-Smith said she was most pleased with improvements in the region’s infrastructure – mainly roads – during her tenure.

She and her husband were looking forward to concentrating on their agricultural business, an “exciting opportunity” provided by her parents’ recent retirement.

“We’re not going anywhere,” she said. “Our investment in agriculture in the Central Highlands means we are going to continue to be involved in the community long-term, while the immediate focus will be on our beef cattle operations.”

Outside council, Mrs Godwin-Smith expected to continue volunteering on the board of Central Highlands organisations and to spend time with her two daughters.

She wished to see a broad line-up of nominees for the election on March 28.

“We are truly blessed to have so much diversity in the region which will always give us a competitive edge,” she said.

“I want to sincerely thank the community for its support over the last eight years. It’s truly been a privilege and honour to be elected to serve across such an amazing region.

“I encourage people from outer-lying regions to consider nominating for council. It’s a great way to give back to your community.”