Councils’ $964 million election wishlist

QUEENSLANDERS filling out their ballots in the October state election should have one person in mind: their local mayor.

The Local Government Association of Queensland has called on voters to support the candidate most willing to put the needs of their local communities first.

Today the LGAQ released its six state election priorities, and called on candidates to support their platform.

The ‘Vote for Local’ campaign calls for political hopefuls to commit to policies to sustain local jobs, support the bush, strengthen the regions, advance First Nations councils, protect the environment and keep communities safe.

If accepted, the platform would provide about $964 million to councils over the next four years.

LGAQ president and Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson said local governments were the perfect partner for the state.

“Right now councils are working to support or create more than 6000 jobs through our partnership with the state to stimulate local economies under the $200 million COVID Works for Queensland program,” Mr Jamieson said.

“The best way to ensure jobs continue to be created and supported is to ensure the strong partnership with the State continues.”

The LGAQ would rank political parties based on their support of the ‘Vote for Local’ campaign, with the election report cards to be shared with voters on election day.

LGAQ’s State Election priorities: