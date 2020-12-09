Counselling offered after Clinton school lightning strike

Photographer and Mackay resident Marty Strecker took these amazing shots of the lightning over the city last night. Images by Marty Strecker.

ALL students and teachers involved in Tuesday’s lightning strike at Clinton State School have been offered counselling after being discharged from Gladstone Hospital on Tuesday.

The incident that occurred about 1.30pm resulted in 16 people being treated by paramedics at the scene, and 13 students plus two teachers being transported to hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Ambulance Service Acting Senior Operations Supervisor Greg Christensen said five paramedics in three ambulances responded to the scene at 1.33pm.

“The initial scene was a little chaotic,” he said.

“The children were obviously distraught by what had happened.

“It could have turned out very differently.

“We expected to see burns.”

Mr Christensen said every patient complained of a tingling sensation.

“The main complaints were anxiety – the kids were pretty wound up after the incident.

“But they were also complaining about tingling to the lower limbs, that was a very common complaint among all of the patients actually.”

A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman told The Observer at 5.36pm all patients had been discharged.

13 Students and two teachers involved in a lightning strike incident at Clinton State School yesterday were discharged from hospital and have been offered counselling.

The Observer contacted Clinton State School on Wednesday requesting an interview with retiring principal Leanne Ibell, but was repeatedly told to call the Education Department’s media department.

When news broke of the incident, parents took to social media to stay informed, with The Observer’s Facebook page receiving more than 170 comments.

The Observer immediately contacted the appropriate authorities dealing with the incident - the Queensland Ambulance Service and The Queensland Department of Education.

Just after 2pm on Tuesday, Clinton State School took to its Facebook page to inform worried parents.

Morgan Drever responded about her “very shaken kids”.

“Thank you for keeping our kids safe and your biggest priority,” she posted.

“Two very shaken kids here but relieved that they are ok!

“Wishing the families involved a speedy recovery!”

Katie Sullivan praised the school.

“Well done Clinton on how you handled the situation,” she posted.

In a statement, the DOE said there had been water slides on the oval where the children and teachers were when the lightning struck.

“Teachers were in the process of moving students off the oval due to rumbling overhead and

lightning in the distance when the strike occurred,” a spokeswoman said.

“There was no rain on the oval at the time of the strike.

“The Queensland Ambulance service was contacted immediately to assess staff and

students in the vicinity of the strike.

“Reports that students were engaged in “water play” at the time are incorrect.

“Year 6 students had taken part in traditional end-of-year water slide activity earlier in the day. “There were no water activities in operation on the oval when the lightning strike occurred.

“All students and staff were assessed and discharged from hospital yesterday afternoon at

around 5pm.

“Guidance counselling and support is being offered to any students or staff who may require

assistance.”

The Observer attempted to contact numerous parents via Facebook about the incident.

