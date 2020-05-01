Counterfeit money seized in Moranbah

COUNTERFEIT: There is no information about who used the suspected fake notes.

MORANBAH Police this week seized cash thought to be counterfeit.

Senior Constable Steven Smith said that between 8.45am and 8pm on April 29, two $50 notes were used at a business on St Francis Drive in Moranbah.

“When handling notes towards the end of the working day, staff identified that the suspected counterfeit money differed in size to authentic $50 notes,” he said.

“Police encourage all businesses to be vigilant when handling cash. If you notice any discrepancies, report the matter as soon as possible.”

Snr Const Smith said police were called and the notes seized, but that there is no information those who used them.

He encouraged anyone who knows about the matter to get in touch with police.