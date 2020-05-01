Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COUNTERFEIT: There is no information about who used the suspected fake notes.
COUNTERFEIT: There is no information about who used the suspected fake notes.
News

Counterfeit money seized in Moranbah

Timothy Cox
1st May 2020 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORANBAH Police this week seized cash thought to be counterfeit.

Senior Constable Steven Smith said that between 8.45am and 8pm on April 29, two $50 notes were used at a business on St Francis Drive in Moranbah.

“When handling notes towards the end of the working day, staff identified that the suspected counterfeit money differed in size to authentic $50 notes,” he said.

“Police encourage all businesses to be vigilant when handling cash. If you notice any discrepancies, report the matter as soon as possible.”

Snr Const Smith said police were called and the notes seized, but that there is no information those who used them.

He encouraged anyone who knows about the matter to get in touch with police.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has congratulated Queenslanders as the state again recorded no new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

        Queensland’s shocking COVID-19 driving habits

        premium_icon Queensland’s shocking COVID-19 driving habits

        Crime Revealed: Queensland’s shocking COVID-19 driving habits

        Short courses prove popular during pandemic

        premium_icon Short courses prove popular during pandemic

        News There has been a 300 per cent increase in short course enrolments at...

        Councils gain ally in coronavirus jobs battle plan

        premium_icon Councils gain ally in coronavirus jobs battle plan

        Politics LNP has backed LGAQ “battle plan” to create more than 14,000 jobs across Queensland...