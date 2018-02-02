Country racers set their sights on big win

BIG BATTLE COMING: An LNP election commitment to country racing has been welcomed.

BIG BATTLE COMING: An LNP election commitment to country racing has been welcomed. CONTRIBUTED

CAPRICORN Racing Association chairman Leon Roberts made the trek to Thangool last weekend to attend the opening of the Battle of the Bush country race series.

Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe was in attendance along with Racing Queensland chief executive officer Elliot Forbes and Thangool Race Club president Pat Brennan.

The quartet has thrown their support behind the country race series.

The big purse of $100,000 in the final of the series will be the inaugural running of the Battle of the Bush Series, which will bring 16 qualifiers from eight country regions to Doomben to compete for the rich $100,000 on offer on Tattersall's Tiara Day on June 23.

The series is sure to inject plenty of interest into country racing throughout Queensland.

Former western Queensland trainer Peter Moody began his trade on the western Queensland tracks of Charleville and Roma before going on to conquer the racing world in Australia and abroad with horses such as Black Caviar, Typhoon Tracy and Dissident.

Queensland Hall of Fame trainer Moody has also thrown his support behind the new Racing Queensland series, which will give country participants the chance to share in the excitement of a Group 1 race day.

The Battle of the Bush Series has specifically targeted horses competing in non-TAB events and the final will focus the national spotlight on our leading country Queensland horses, trainers and jockeys during the 2018 Queensland Winter Racing Carnival.

The series will give country participants the chance to share in more than $260,000 in prizemoney, with 16 qualifying races leading in to the final worth$10,000 each, scheduled across the eight Queensland country racing regions.

The qualifiers kick off at Cunnamulla on Anzac Day and wrap up in Barcaldine on June 9, before the $100,000 final on June 23.

Leading Emerald trainer Glenda Bell has set her sights directly on the Emerald Battle of the Bush heat on April 28 at Pioneer Park with her galloper Ossenhagen, who made it two wins on the trot at Thangool last Saturday, after taking out a similar class event at the Emerald Jockey Club's New Year's Eve meeting.

Bell hoped to qualify Ossenhagen for the June final and she said the serieswould be a real shot in the arm for country racing.