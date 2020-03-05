Country racing kicks off across the region

CHEER SQUAD: Dan and Rae Fletcher with Bruce and Trudy Roberts at Flemington to cheer on Russian Camelot.

COUNTRY racing in Moranbah kicks off for the year at Treasure Park on March 14.

The Moranbah Race Club will host its St Patrick’s Day meeting with major sponsor Moranbah Community Workers Club, a great supporter of racing in Moranbah.

Ash Dowd from the Moranbah Workers Club said the club was delighted to get behind the St Patrick’s Day meeting and support such a great community event.

Dowd also hoped to see a big day of racing and a big crowd drinking green Guinness in the sea of Irish green that would be on-course for the Moranbah St Patrick’s Day meeting.

Moranbah Race Club president John Juhas and secretary Kay Juhas, along with their hard working Moranbah Race Club Committee, have promised a feast of racing and Irish themed entertainment throughout the day.

Secretary Kay Juhas said the fashions of the field would be hotly contested as always.

A licensed bar will be in operation, full catering as well as tote facilities and bookmakers’ betting on local and southern races.

Gates open at 11am and, after the races, Dan Miller will be performing live.

Buses will be running back and forth to the Moranbah Workers Club before and after the races until late.

Juhas hopes the $45,000 in prize money on offer ensures top quality racing.

The feature event will be the $10,000 Moranbah Workers Club Community Cup over 1400 metres.

To book reserved seating and platters get in touch with the Moranbah Race Club via their Facebook page.

Autumn racing:

WITH the big autumn carnival races upon us, local interest is set to be at its highest.

Saturday at Flemington, three runners with connections based in Central Queensland line up, including Melbourne Cup prospect Russian Camelot.

The Danny O’Brien trained colt features in early pre post betting in this year’s Melbourne Cup and is currently $51.00.

Russian Camelot’s ownership includes ‘Queensland Cup Colts’ Syndicate, a group put together by financial planner Dan Fletcher with Bruce and Trudy Roberts from Springsure, Andrew and Angela Schwarz, Terry and Catherine Piggott, Peter and Janine Mahady headlining the syndicate.

Fletcher also has two runners engaged in the Moomba plate with group 1 prospect Sisstar and Absolute Flirt facing off against each other.

Sisstar is heading to the group 1 Robert Sangster Stakes over the South Australian carnival and a possible clash with Fletcher’s stable star Sunlight.

That champion mare is being prepared for Royal Ascot carnival in the UK in June where Fletcher will don the top hat and tails in old English tradition to follow the same path as matching racing immortal Black Caviar.

Sunlight has an ambitious plan to run twice during the Ascot Carnival, potentially contesting the King’s Stand Stakes G1 on the Tuesday followed by a tilt at winning the Group 1 Diamond Jubilee 1200 metre sprint on the Saturday.

Bell rides to the city:

CLERMONT apprentice Emma Bell was recently licenced by QRIC to ride as a three kilogram claiming apprentice at metropolitan meetings in south east Queensland.

Bell hopes, with a year to run on her apprenticeship to ride in the city and hopefully some provincial meetings in south east Queensland, trainers can see the benefit of her 3kg claim.

High on Bell’s agenda is to ride in this year’s Battle of the Bush final in June and the end of year Country Cups final.

The two races are high on Bell’s priority list for 2020 and hopes to continue on her winning way in country cups in Central Queensland.

Emerald races:

ALL eyes turn to Monday’s TAB meeting at Emerald’s Pioneer Park with $102,000 in prize money and 90 early nominations.

It is sure to be a top day of racing at Pioneer Park.