Country singer helps reach $30k for family of Emerald boys

Father Joseph Shorey at the scene in Wellington where two children were killed, two more and an adult were also injured during an alleged hit and run car crash. Picture: Jonathan Ng

An Australian country music singer has worked with his children’s charity to support the family of two young boys were tragically killed when they were struck by a car on January 5.

Jason Owen has donated $1500 from his charity Doin It for Rural Aussie Kids to the families of Emerald boys Shane, 7, and Sheldon Shorey, 6, who were hit by a car while walking with other family members at Wellington, NSW.

Their mother Shayleen Frail is reportedly in critical condition in hospital, along with her eldest son Mark, 9 who is recovering.

The two boys were visiting their mother and grandparents at the Central West when the incident occurred.

Owen decided to utilise funds raised through the charity to support the family with unprecedented costs and is urging others to do the same.

“Almost all of the money we raised last year had already been used to supply toys, groceries and money for our 2020 Christmas appeal, however we did have some funds come in just after our charity run ended,” he said.

“We were planning to put this towards the 2021 appeal, however when I heard of this terrible accident, my heart really went out to the family.

“I was only in Emerald just a few weeks ago as part of our charity road trip visiting children there.

“For something like this to happen in the Wellington area to people just going out for a walk is horrific and left me reeling.

“ … I immediately wanted to do whatever I could to help them. I urge anyone who can spare a dollar to help these families if they can.”

Singer Jason Owen. Picture: Christian Gilles

Doin It for Rural Aussie Kids bases many of its activities in the Central West area, Owen’s hometown, and supports regional children and families around Australia who have faced challenges and traumas.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up to support the family of the boys and have so far raised a combined $30,000.