Couple celebrate their special day

SPECIAL DAY: Kley and Jamie Booth were married on July 6, 2019 at Capella.

SPECIAL DAY: Kley and Jamie Booth were married on July 6, 2019 at Capella.

A CENTRAL Queensland couple were thrilled to have their children by their sides on one of the most memorable days of their lives.

Kley and Jamie Booth were excited to get their three children involved in the big day when they were married on July 6, 2019.

Kley and Jamie Booth.

Marlee, 3, led the bridal party down the aisle, while Lacey, 4 and Brody, 10, were both part of the bridal party.

Seeing his daughter leading his soon-to-be bride was a special moment that Mr Booth said he would never forget.

Even though it rained all weekend, Mrs Booth said the day was nothing short of perfect.

The happy couple were surrounded by about 80 close friends and family at Bridgeman Park, Capella.

Marlee led the bridal party down the aisle.

Parents of the bride: Rosemarie Watts and Gavin Bridgeman

Parents of the groom: Kim Sutton and Geoff Booth

Bridal Party: Kimberly Saxby, Jenna Duffy, Trina Bateman, Juanita Booth, Cheyanne Bridgeman, Lacey and Marlee Booth. Clint Porter, Tim West, Mat Langtry, Steven Millard and Brody Rogers.

Photographer: Rachel Cruwys

Dress: Signature Bridal Townsville

Men’s clothes: Stewart’s for the shirts

Catering: Lainis Kitchen Capella