Couple celebrate their special day
A CENTRAL Queensland couple were thrilled to have their children by their sides on one of the most memorable days of their lives.
Kley and Jamie Booth were excited to get their three children involved in the big day when they were married on July 6, 2019.
Marlee, 3, led the bridal party down the aisle, while Lacey, 4 and Brody, 10, were both part of the bridal party.
Seeing his daughter leading his soon-to-be bride was a special moment that Mr Booth said he would never forget.
Even though it rained all weekend, Mrs Booth said the day was nothing short of perfect.
The happy couple were surrounded by about 80 close friends and family at Bridgeman Park, Capella.
Parents of the bride: Rosemarie Watts and Gavin Bridgeman
Parents of the groom: Kim Sutton and Geoff Booth
Bridal Party: Kimberly Saxby, Jenna Duffy, Trina Bateman, Juanita Booth, Cheyanne Bridgeman, Lacey and Marlee Booth. Clint Porter, Tim West, Mat Langtry, Steven Millard and Brody Rogers.
Photographer: Rachel Cruwys
Dress: Signature Bridal Townsville
Men’s clothes: Stewart’s for the shirts
Catering: Lainis Kitchen Capella