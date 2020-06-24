Couple convicted over horrific neglect of animals

The owners of a horse found so neglected it could not even stand up and had to be euthanised have faced court.

Owners Brenton Anthony Irwin, 31, and Susanne Michelle Preedy, 52, will be banned from owning another animal for the next five years after facing Caboolture Magistrates Court today.

The court heard the bay coloured thoroughbred named Gower had been stuck in a barbed wire fence and could no longer stand, prompting community members to complain to authorities.

Several other animals were also living at the property including a neglected pig named Borris and a 27-year-old black pony called Black Beauty who was also significantly underweight.

The court heard that when RSPCA workers attended the property they were told Gower the horse was dying and to "let him die in peace".

A horse at a Caboolture property was in such poor condition it had to be put down by vets after intervention by the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

The court heard the horse Gower - which the defendants said they had owned for just five weeks - should have been treated by a vet six months before it was tended to, by which time the horse could only manage shallow breaths, could no longer stand and had bones protruding from under his skin.

Both the pig and the other horse were also in extremely poor condition - so much so that the pig, taken in by animal welfare workers weighing just 15kg, gained 10kg rapidly.

The other horse, Black Beauty, had teeth so sharp and overgrown they were cutting the inside of its tongue and mouth, causing an ulceration.

The court heard the animals were rescue animals taken in by Preedy who overestimated her ability to care for them.

One of the horses found by RSPCA workers in extremely poor condition on a Caboolture property. Picture: RSPCA

The court heard the pair surrendered a number of animals which the RSPCA had concerns for.

Magistrate Peter Hasted said the animals had experienced "obvious pain and suffering" for quite some time.

"They are not simply objects, animals," Magistrate Hasted said.

"They are not to be simply tossed aside when you have other things to do," he told Irwin.

Both Irwin and Preedy pleaded guilty to six charges each including failure to provide appropriate accommodation and living conditions, failure to provide appropriate food and water and failure to provide treatment for an injury.

Irwin was ordered to serve 12-months probation while Preedy - who was already on parole and probation for other matters - was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service. Both were ordered to $780.42 in veterinary, legal and court costs.

