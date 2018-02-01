Couple doin' it for Dolly

DANIEL Roberts and Shannon Bleakley decided they needed to do something to support the Dolly Dream Foundation, thus the Doin' it for Dolly Charity Rodeo was born.

The Dolly Dream Foundation was established by the Everett family after their 14-year-old daughter, Amy "Dolly” Everett, ended her life due to bullying.

Event organiser Shannon Bleakley said she couldn't imagine putting herself in Kate Everett's shoes.

"I have a 10-year-old daughter and a five-month-old daughter,” Ms Bleakley said.

"I don't know how she is doing it. She is so strong, I can't imagine what she is going through.

"Dolly was not much older than my 10-year-old daughter, the thought of her being in Dolly's situation scares the hell out of me.”

She said if they could change the opinion of one child at the event, if they could get them to turn around and see how many people care it would be worth its weight in gold.

"If we can change the mindset of one child, I would do this one million times over just to stop another family from going through what the Everetts are going through,” she said.

"We can't expect one person to move mountains on their own.”

Ms Bleakley said if the Everetts were going to try and put a positive spin on this tragic situation and get the message out there so people could start talking about youth depression and suicide, then they wanted to do everything they could to help.

"If they are going to do it, they are going to need a whole heap of support behind them, so we feel that a way for us to lend our support is to hold the rodeo,” she said.

"We've got people from all over the country coming to attend and volunteer, everyone just wants to be involved. It really has affected everybody. It's sad that it takes a tragedy for a change to occur.”

Ms Bleakley said when it came to issues such as bullying, depression and supporting our kids, she believed everyone needed to take responsibility.

She hoped people would come along, enjoy the night, raise awareness and show their support for the Everett family.

The rodeo will be held on Saturday, February 10, at the Springsure Showgrounds. Gates open at 1pm and the main event starts at 6pm.

Entry is $5 for those under 18 and $10 for adults. All money raised will go towards Dolly Dream Foundation.

Competitors and spectators are encouraged to wear blue.