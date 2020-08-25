Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has a fractured jaw, eye socket and ribs and his wife has facial injuries after a neighbourhood dispute over loud music allegedly turned violent.
A man has a fractured jaw, eye socket and ribs and his wife has facial injuries after a neighbourhood dispute over loud music allegedly turned violent.
Crime

Couple suffer extreme injuries after assault

by Grace Mason
25th Aug 2020 4:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 60s has been left with a fractured jaw, eye socket and ribs and his wife with facial injuries after a neighbourhood dispute over loud music allegedly turned violent.

The couple allegedly went to a nearby house in their White Rock street about 2am on Saturday to request the music be turned down.

Police will allege a teenage boy walked out of the house and proceeded to bash them both.

Along with the fractures, the man also suffered lacerations to his face and arm, while the woman has facial swelling and bruising.

They were both treated on the scene by paramedics before being taken to Cairns Hospital for further treatment.

Detectives went to the residence on Monday afternoon where a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody.

He was charged with two counts of serious assault and is scheduled to appear in the Children's Court.

Originally published as Couple in 60s allegedly bashed by teen in neighbourhood dispute

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ladies night to leave Sarina breathless – in COVID-safe way

        Premium Content Ladies night to leave Sarina breathless – in COVID-safe way

        Whats On Have hand sanitiser and face masks ever been this sexy?

        Watch Rocky secondary schools league games live

        Premium Content Watch Rocky secondary schools league games live

        Sport LIVESTREAM: Two crucial games at Browne Park tonight.

        Coal missing in $10.5 billion power future plan

        Premium Content Coal missing in $10.5 billion power future plan

        Business LIST: The 20 projects ready to break ground needed to meet the region’s water...

        State facing up to a new normal

        Premium Content State facing up to a new normal

        Health Consider wearing a mask if social distancing not possible