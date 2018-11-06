Newlyweds killed leaving wedding

Bailee Ackerman and Will Byler were tragically killed in a helicopter crash just hours after their wedding. Picture: Facebook

Bailee Ackerman and Will Byler were tragically killed in a helicopter crash just hours after their wedding. Picture: Facebook

A YOUNG bride and groom from Texas were killed when their helicopter suddenly crashed moments after departing the reception, according to reports.

The chopper carrying newlyweds Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman went down early on Sunday in Uvalde, Texas, about 25 kilometres from the Byler family's ranch, MySanAntonio.com reported.

Gerald Green Lawrence, the pilot of the Bell 206B helicopter, also died in the crash, reports the New York Post.

A Facebook post by the Houstonian, the student newspaper at Sam Houston State University, identified the couple as students at the school.

Newlyweds Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman were killed in a helicopter crash just hours after their wedding. Picture: Facebook

"It is with deepest sadness that we announce the tragic passing of two Bearkats Will Byler (Agriculture Engineering) and Bailee Ackerman Byler (Agricultural Communication) in a helicopter accident departing their wedding," the post said. "We ask that you keep the Byler and Ackerman families in your thoughts and prayers."

A November 3 wedding date was listed on a website for the Ackerman and Byler nuptials. The site featured stunning engagement photos of the twosome in the great outdoors.

A wedding guest captured the happy couple - Ackerman in a white gown and veil and Byler in a tuxedo and cowboy hat - heading toward the doomed chopper through a row of lighted sparklers, ABC13 reported.

Guests cheered as the helicopter took off.

The helicopter pilot, Gerald Green Lawrence, 76, was also killed in the crash. Picture: Facebook

Ackerman's best friend Katie Ellis said the family-oriented couple were members of the school's rodeo team.

"[Bailee] was full of life, beautiful, and could light up a room with her smile," Ellis told MySanAntonio.com in an email.

"When Bailee met Will she completely fell in love. Will was so adventurous and lived life to the [fullest] every single day and Bailee always went with the flow."

Elliss said Ackerman was set to graduate in December and Will in May.

"I love them both so dearly and they will always be so special to me," she said.

"They will be greatly missed by many. One day we will all see their smiles and dimples again."

Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman had been bride and groom for just a few hours when their helicopter plunged into a hill in Texas, killing them and the pilot. Picture: Facebook

The crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. The Federal Aviation Administration, which is assisting, said the aircraft "crashed under unknown circumstances in a remote area."

The Uvalde County Sheriff's Office said police received a call about a possible downed aircraft at around midnight in the area of northwest Uvalde county. The mangled helicopter was found upon daybreak.

This story was originally published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.