HOT DEAL: Springsure hair salon Hot Heads on Eclipse is up for sale.
News

Couple says farewell to the region

Kristen Booth
13th Nov 2019 6:30 AM

A SMALL, much-loved Central Queensland hairdressing salon is up for sale as a result of the continuous dry conditions across the region.

Mary Cram and her husband left Victoria two years ago for a working holiday and, after working at a cattle property at Broome, they made their way back to the eastern coast of Australia to the small township of Springsure.

They have called it home for the past two years, with Mrs Cram taking over the local hair salon, Hot Heads on Eclipse, and her husband working on a cattle property.

However, with his work drying up due to the drought, the couple have decided to sell the business and move back to their home town in Victoria.

“We love it here, it’s a great community and we love the warmer climate,” she said.

“It’s sad to go but it’s the best thing for us.

“The drought is pretty bad and there just isn’t much work.”

Mrs Cram said the salon was a very successful business and the only hairdresser operating in the main street of Springsure.

“I get clients from as far as Tambo and Rolleston,” she said.

“The clientele is great”

A hairdresser for 11 years, Mrs Cram said she bought the boutique salon off the previous owner who had been running it for close to nine years.

Unfortunately, if the business doesn’t sell in the coming weeks, Mrs Cram said she would have to close Hot Heads on Eclipse, leaving Springsure and surrounds without a hairdressing salon.

“I really hope I don’t have to leave without anyone in it,” Mrs Cram said.

