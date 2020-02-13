Menu
SERENDIPITY: Jade Davies with her children Aliyah and Jett.
SERENDIPITY: Jade Davies with her children Aliyah and Jett.
Couple shares their unique Valentine’s story

Kristen Booth
13th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
A YOUNG couple who were born a day apart at Emerald Hospital, crossed paths 22 years later and are now enjoying life with their two children.

On October 12, 1992, Guy Bell was born at Emerald and, less than 24 hours later on October 13, Jade Davies was welcomed to the world just down the hall.

The pair grew up in town and even went to the same high school, although they always hung out in different social groups.

Jade Davies and Guy Bell.
Jade Davies and Guy Bell.

Ms Davies moved to and from Emerald when she graduated, but when she came back for the holidays in 2014, she crossed paths with Mr Bell and the rest, as they say, is history.

“We’ve been together for almost six years now,” she said.

They have two children, Jett, 8 and Aliyah, 3, and now joke about the day they first met.

“Life’s going real good, I run a petting farm, we’ve got two kids,” Ms Davies said.

She said Mr Bell’s parents even remembered her own parents from the hospital.

“I met his mum for the first time and she said she remembered my parents at the hospital,” Ms Davies said.

“They were pretty young at the time.”

She said it was a crazy story, which was a blessing, but could also be annoying when their birthday plans clashed.

“I don’t know anyone else who has a similar story,” Ms Davies said.

“My partner jokes that he cut my umbilical cord and that he was hitting on me in the nursery.”

She said they couldn’t wait to tell their kids when they grew up.

emerald hospital romantic true love valentine's day young couple
