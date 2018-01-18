Couple smash their goal

PROUD ACHIEVMENT: Alena and Wade Bidgood at the 2017 CrossFit Invitational at Melbourne, where they both competed as a pair.

ALENA Bidgood's dream of finally opening a CrossFit gym were realised last August with the opening of CrossFit 4720.

"Opening a CrossFit gym has been mine and my husband Wade's goal ever since we started doing CrossFit,” she said.

"We started off as the personal training and group fitness gym AGOOD Health and Body but have recently evolved and incorporated CrossFit 4720.

"This has been the next step for us.”

Mrs Bidgood and her husband live and breathe CrossFit.

"We love seeing how it changes lives with people who are not confident and have suffered from depression,” she said.

Crossfit 4720 owner and instructor Alena Bidgood says when clients join a group fitness-style gym, especially CrossFit, it changes their lives and is amazing to see.

"They are doing things now they never thought was achievable,” she said.

"What they can accomplish now is just phenomenal.

"It really highlights how necessary mental and physical strength is for everyday life, and the friendships you make along the way are pretty awesome.”

CrossFit 4720 recently competed in the All Stars Sydney final in the open division.

"Our RX team (advanced) claimed 10th overall in Australia,” she said.

"Our affiliate has only been affiliated for a few short months, so this was a massive achievement.

"We live and breathe CrossFit and to have our little group from Emerald go down and compete on the big stage and hold their own, I couldn't be more proud.”

Mrs Bidgood and her husband Wade also competed in the invitational down in Melbourne, where they got to meet the best CrossFit athletes in the world.

"We placed 12th overall, it was such an amazing experience,” she said.

As a naturally competitive person, she said it was the perfect sport to challenge herself.

"You are always learning and aiming to get better and master something, so it is a really good fitness outlet and stress relief.

"It helps keep depression at bay and your stress levels down.�