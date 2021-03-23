Menu
Couple’s surprise after home floats away

by Anton Nilsson
23rd Mar 2021 6:43 AM

 

A young couple whose home was washed away by flood water on the NSW mid-north coast has been helped finding a new one.

Sarah Soars, 24, and Joshua Edge, 26 watched the Mondrook home they rented float away on the day they were going to get married.

"We got calls from people in town about what happened to our house," Mr Edge told ABC News.

"And Sarah was on the other side of Taree, and she actually watched the house float down the river. She contacted me and then I watched it from this side."

Sarah Soars, 24, with her fiance Joshua Edge, 26
The couple said they lost "everything" - animals, vehicles, and belongings.

"We got literally nothing left," Mr Edge said.

But on Monday, a local real estate firm announced the couple would had, with the help of a generous landlord, found a new place to live.

"Today we found a new home for Josh & Sarah who tragically lost their house when it was swept away in flood waters on Saturday morning," LJ Hooker Taree wrote on its Facebook page.

"We are so happy to be able to help Josh & Sarah rebuild their lives, starting with somewhere to call home."

In interviews before the real estate agency's announcement, Mr Edge said he was thankful for the help he and his bride-to-be received from the community.

A fundraiser set up by a relative after the house was swept away had raised more than $100,000 as of Tuesday morning.

The online fundraiser was put on hold as the organiser said the couple "do not feel comfortable taking more funds".

Some complained on social media the fundraiser organiser hadn't made it sufficiently clear the couple rented the house rather than own it.

A separate fundraiser page to benefit the people said to be the owners of the house had only raised $4,000 by Monday morning.

Originally published as Couple's surprise after home floats away

floods nsw taree wild weather

