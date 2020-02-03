COURT: 10+ people to front court for traffic offences

A number of people will front Emerald Magistrates Court on February 3.

EACH month a number of people appear in Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Emerald’s Magistrate Court today:

Bateman, Louis Wayne, Mr

Brownlie, Dion Jon, Mr

Clark, Brett Alexanda, Mr

Cook, Madison Lyn

Davis, Murray John

Ellem, Luke Oren

Leong-Walker, Jordan Daniel

Lynn, Phyllis Ann

O’Brien, Patrick William James

Saunders, Aaron Neil, Mr

Shore, Robert

South, Matthew Jonathan, Mr

Taylor, Joshua William

Wood, Kili Talila