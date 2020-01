COURT: 20+ people to face Emerald court

More than 20 people will face Emerald Magistrates Court on Monday, January 20.

More than 20 people will face Emerald Magistrates Court on Monday, January 20.

EACH month a number of people appear in Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Emerald’s Magistrate Court today:

Angel, Jodie Louise

Dawe Quinn, Jasmine Pamela-Rae

Dellar, Katie

Fenton, Amanda Jane

Fischer, Brodie William

Frahm, Jane Amanda

Graham, Tyrone

Heath, Raylee Maree

Hodgson, Alexander Thomas

Holzwart, Cody Noel

Johnson, Geordie Gary, Mr

Kerle, Benjamin Geoffrey

Kleier, Daryl Mark

Lake, Emma Judith

Lee, Billi John Leslie

Monteath, Jesse Nathaniel

Morgan, Jon Steven, Mr

Naumanen, Jahn Aaron Henriks, Mr

O’Brien, Austin David, Mr

Peters, Allan Leslie J, Mr

Power, Pamela Annette

Qld Police Service

Ship, Matthew Craig, Mr

Toa, Sharon Crystal

Turner, Shane Robert

Williams, Adam Russell