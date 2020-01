COURT: 40 people to face Blackwater court

40 people will face Blackwater Magistrates Court on Friday, January 24.

EACH month a number of people appear in Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Blackwater’s Magistrates Court today:

Barber, Daniel Tony

Borley, Brent John

Broome, Richard James

Brotchie, Maddison Rae

Clemson, Damian Andrew

Cranston, Emma Jean

Daley, Michael Thomas

Fisher, Ian Shane

Fisher, Sheree Rosa-Lee

Freeman, Keagan Brian Darcy

Gyemore, Christopher Bertram

Hamilton, Emily Kate

Hamilton, Zivana Raven-Lee

Heywood, Dean William

Hill, Nathan Aaron

Kangan, Sophie Claire

Lammermoor, Geoffrey Allan Kevin

Maddern, Robert William

Malcolm, Hedley Wayne

Malcolm, Ian Kenneth

Malcolm, Jonathon Charles

Malcolm, Lorraine Mabel

Masters, Nicholas Robert Douglas

Mcdonald, Grant William

Mcgilvray, Michael George Peter

Oakley, Archie

Ogden, Taryn Matilda Clare

Rankin, Trevor Sheldon

Riley, Stafford Jason James

Roberts, Christopher Peter

Row Row, Ann-Maree Monica

Rowrow, William Lawrence

Sales, Israel Nathaneal David

Saltner, Ian Warren

Sue, Laticha

Thaiday, Shakira Mary

Thompson, Reece Charles

Thorpe, Nathan James

Tye, Brett Andrew

Windsor, Rosalind Lucinda