COURT: 40+ people to face Blackwater court

COURT: More than 40 people will face Blackwater Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 27.

EACH month a number of people appear in Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Blackwater’s Magistrate Court today:

Blinco, Stephen Andrew

Bozier, Nathan John, Mr

Broome, Richard James

Burton, Kieran James

Byrne, Billy Joseph, Mr

Cooper, Michelle

Daley, Michael Thomas, Mr

Fisher, Ian Shane

Frahm, Jane Amanda

Freeman, Malcolm Brian William

Frost, Simon William

Gyemore, Christopher Bertram

Heywood, Dean William

Kangan, Sophie Claire

Lammermoor, Geoffrey Allan Kevin

Lonergan, Jack Vincent John, Mr

Mackellar Mining Pty Ltd

Maddern, Robert William, Mr

Malcolm, Lorraine Mabel

Masters, Nicholas Robert Douglas, Mr

Mcdonald, Grant William, Mr

Mcleod, Brent John, Mr

Nattrass, Tania Melissa

Newson, Danyan Walter

Newton, Dale Anthony

Noonan, Madeline Ann

Oakley, Archie

Petith, Simon Joseph

Porter, Keelan Mark

Rankin, Justin Vaughn

Rankin, Trevor Sheldon

Riley, Stafford Jason James

Roberts, Christopher Peter, Mr

Row Row, Ann-Maree Monica

Rowlands, Bobby-Jo

Rowrow, William Lawrence, Mr

Sales, Israel Nathaneal David, Mr

Schlapfer, Mary Lisa-Jane

Sealey, Neil Gregory

Thaiday, Shakira Mary

Thatcher-Hucker, Tyler Shane

Tobane, Juanita Marlena

Twining, Errol Dean, Mr

Williams, Mitchell James, Mr