COURT: 40+ people to front Emerald Magistrates court

More than 40 people to appear at Emerald Magistrates Court on January 28.

EACH month a number of people appear in Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Emerald’s Magistrate Court today:

Ballard, Veronica Lucy, Mrs

Bartley, Tyson Joesph

Berardi, Jayden Carlo, Mr

Blackley, Carolyn Jean, Mrs

Burrell, Jayden David

Carpenter, Corey James Raymond

Cash, Brendon Jeffrey, Mr

Coleman, Joshua Mark

Cotter, Kate Elizabeth, Miss

Crew, Brandon Lenard

Crossingham, Kyle Robin, Mr

Curtis, Robert John, Mr

Date, Thomas Noel

David, Katie Jane

Day, Christopher John

Fenton, Amanda Jane

Geehoy, Shontae Alyse

Gronbek, Michael John, Mr

Grove, Zack Matthew

Hawkins, John Andrew

Hawkins, John Andrew, Mr

Hungalu, Siosaia Tapuosi, Mr

Hunt, Bradley, Mr

Jasperson, Kaleen Robecca

Karaka, Jordan Riki, Mr

Kleinig, Coed’Y Andrew, Mr

Masonwells, Riley James

Masters, Leon Troy

Neill, Jesse Kyle

Piper, Gloria Louise, Miss

Pope, Dean Allan, Mr

Pym, Maddy-Louise

Richmond, Kim Bernadette

Saunders, Aaron Neil, Mr

Sellar, Eric George

Sharp, Andrew Collin, Mr

Shaw, Edward Michael

Spackman, Jessie, Miss

Stickley, Jessica Ann, Miss

Swanson, Graham Anthony

Wegener, Gerald Paul

Wood, Kili Talila