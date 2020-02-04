Menu
A number of people will face Clermont Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 4.
COURT: A number of people will front Clermont court

Kristen Booth
4th Feb 2020 8:00 AM
EACH month a number of people appear in Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Clermont’s Magistrate Court today:

Clermont Quarries Pty Ltd

Frewin, Shane Leslie Lawrence, Mr

Gow, Mitchell Lawrence

Gregory, Darren Bruce

Guymer, Elizabeth Maureen

Keyte, Jessica Anne, Miss

Mayes, Daniel John

Mcmillan, Thomas Jacob Colin, Mr

Miller, Graham Ross

Payne, Patrick Michael, Mr

Rehberg, Tamara Jane, Miss

Tolson, David John

central highlands clermont magistrates court courtlist crimes
Central Queensland News

