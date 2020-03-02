Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kaydence Dawita Mills is believed to have been missing since 2017, according to extended family members. Police recently dug up the Chinchilla backyard of her mother Sinitta Dawita's house as part of a
Kaydence Dawita Mills is believed to have been missing since 2017, according to extended family members. Police recently dug up the Chinchilla backyard of her mother Sinitta Dawita's house as part of a "child protection" investigation – Photo Supplied Copyright Unknown
News

Court date set for alleged child murderers

Meg Gannon
2nd Mar 2020 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SINITTA Tammy Dawita, 28, and Tane Saul Desatge, 40, will be remanded in custody for the next three months after being charged for the alleged murder and torture of a Chinchilla toddler.

Police charged the pair this morning in relation to the disappearance of Kaydence Dawita Mills who has been missing since 2016.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop excused the pair's appearance for the initial mention in Dalby Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana asked for a court date to be set for June in order for a full brief of evidence to be provided.

Defence lawyer Clare Graham acted on behalf of Desatge and as town agent for David Burns Lawyers on behalf of Dawita.

Dawita and Desatge will remanded in custody until 9am on June 30 where a committal mention will be heard.

No application for bail was lodged.

More Stories

Show More
crimes dalby magistrates court kaydence dawita mills

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAPLAN tops most stressful school list among students

        premium_icon NAPLAN tops most stressful school list among students

        Education One in three students say NAPLAN and homework loads are the most stressful thing about school – ahead of friendship pressures. Here’s why.

        When not if: Coronavirus advice you need to know

        When not if: Coronavirus advice you need to know

        News Queensland’s Chief Health Officer has made an urgent new plea

        PHOTOS: Community pitches in to clean up town

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Community pitches in to clean up town

        News More than 30 photos from Clean Up Australia Day event in Central Highlands.

        Push to shield mine supervisors from industrial manslaughter

        premium_icon Push to shield mine supervisors from industrial manslaughter

        News Union says move will ‘make a mockery of leadership accountability’