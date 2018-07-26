School stabbing case delayed

A court hearing for an 18-year-old charged with stabbing a fellow student at a South Australian Riverland school has been delayed after she underwent surgery.

Amber Brea Rover has been charged with an aggravated count of assault causing serious harm over the incident on the Renmark High School grounds on Tuesday afternoon.

Her 17-year-old alleged victim remains in a stable condition in the Royal Adelaide Hospital after she was transferred from the Riverland.

Rover's case came before Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon but was adjourned until Thursday with the court told the accused had just emerged from surgery.

She had also been flown to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment for an undisclosed medical condition.

The court heard her lawyer had not yet had an opportunity to speak with her. Earlier a senior education official said other students at the school had "carried themselves really well" after the shocking incident.

Department for Education executive director for partnerships Anne Millard said it was early days in the investigation and more details would emerge in time.

"It is natural for people to feel fearful, for people to feel concerned," she told reporters in Renmark.

"But over time we'll have a full picture and I have full confidence in the leadership team of the school.

"I have absolute confidence in the teachers and actually the students in this matter, all of the students have carried themselves really well."

Ms Millard said it was her understanding that most students had attended school as usual and the feeling on the campus was "positive and connected".

The state's education department said a dispute between the two students was thought to be behind the incident, which "did not represent a specific threat to the wider school community".

In a letter to parents, principal Mat Evans said students and staff would be offered counselling and support services.

"We share your shock at this event, which we are treating with the utmost seriousness," he said.