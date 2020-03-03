Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A number of people will face Clermont Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
A number of people will face Clermont Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
News

COURT: List of people to face Clermont court

Kristen Booth
3rd Mar 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH month a number of people appear in Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Clermont’s Magistrate Court today:

Anstee, Reuben Michael

Booth, Amy Francis

Cotter, Thomas Anthony, Mr

Ennew, Simon Allen Charles

Green, Emma Isabel

Hallett, Angela Merle Joy, Ms

Keyte, Jessica Anne, Miss

Macfarlane, Courtney Claire

Mcmillan, Thomas Jacob Colin, Mr

Miller, Graham Ross

Payne, Patrick Michael, Mr

Thornberry, Arne David, Mr

Tolson, David John

central highlands clermont magistrates court courtlist crimes
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young offenders put their skills to good use

        premium_icon Young offenders put their skills to good use

        News Teenagers in trouble with the law have been busy refurbishing bikes for youth who can’t afford one of their own.

        Work thins as unemployment rate rises

        premium_icon Work thins as unemployment rate rises

        News Jobseekers doing it tough as Queensland’s unemployment rate climbs to highest in...

        IT’S BACK: Eat Street brings tastes of the world

        premium_icon IT’S BACK: Eat Street brings tastes of the world

        News Everything you need to know about the region’s next Eat Street event.

        Ex-Tropical cyclone Esther set to saturate CQ areas

        premium_icon Ex-Tropical cyclone Esther set to saturate CQ areas

        Weather More wet weather is expected to soak areas of the region this week.