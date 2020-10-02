Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police raided a home, finding a white crystal substance. (File Image)
Police raided a home, finding a white crystal substance. (File Image)
Crime

Lockyer Valley raid uncovers man’s ‘impure’ drug stash

Ali Kuchel
2nd Oct 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A REGENCY Downs man says he has been ripped off, after police found his stash of drugs during a house raid.

When police searched Nathan Andrew Reed's home, they found four grams of a white crystal substance on his bedside table.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Narelle Lowe told the Gatton Magistrates Court that Reed, 41, claimed ownership of the drugs.

"The defendant said he had purchased the crystal substance with the intention of creating speed, however he believe the substance was not pure and had been ripped off," she said.

Police said they also found a used water pipe and a clip seal bag containing residue of a green, leafy material.

Reed, a fencing labourer, suffers anxiety, but is on medication, his lawyer told the court.

He appeared for one charge of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used, but the prosecution offered no evidence.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing a dangerous drug.

Magistrate Howard Osborne imposed one penalty and convicted and fined Reed $400, which was referred to SPER.

Reed's outstanding warrants on file were also cancelled.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Adani royalty deal details to remain a secret

        Premium Content New Adani royalty deal details to remain a secret

        Business Treasurer: ‘I can assure you Adani will pay every dollar in royalties that they have to pay to the people of Queensland’

        Streamlined: Labor promises to review mining red tape

        Premium Content Streamlined: Labor promises to review mining red tape

        Politics Election commitment: Support for major resources plan to secure industry’s future...

        New equipment boosts safety trackside at CQ speedway

        Premium Content New equipment boosts safety trackside at CQ speedway

        Community ‘Any donation we receive goes back into upgrading and enhancing the speedway for...

        More water on the table to drive growth, jobs in the west

        Premium Content More water on the table to drive growth, jobs in the west

        Rural Farmers and businesses in the central west can bid for more water to expand their...