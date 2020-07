COURT: Names of everyone to front Clermont court

More than 20 people will face Clermont Magistrates Court on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

EACH month a number of people appear in Central Queensland courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Clermont’s Magistrates Court today.

Bridgeman, Teneqwa Ann

Burnett, Rebecca Carmen

Duggan, Jayme Elizabeth

Gall, Mitchell David

Graham, Brandon John, Mr

Green, Emma Isabel

Guymer, Elizabeth Maureen

Hansen, Scott William Peter

Keyte, Jessica Anne, Miss

King, Jacob Tyler, Mr

Knutsen, Damien Wade

Lawson, Ryan

Luck, Shaun

Millard, Steven Anthony, Mr

Modrzynski, Brandon John

Mott, Raad Kell, Raymond, Mr

Newton, Clinton John

Owen, Dylan David

Pickering, Billie Farrah

Pointon, Maice William, Mr

Roberts, Paul David, Mr

Robinson, Adam Duncan, Mr

Scharf, Craig Raymond, Mr

Shaw, Denis Peter

Smith, Thomas Leslie

Swadling, George Joseph Thomas

Thomas, Daniel Herbert James

Waters, Blake Andrew John, Mr