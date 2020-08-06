Menu
Full list of people expected to face Blackwater Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 6, 2020.
News

COURT: See who is appearing at Blackwater court

Kristen Booth
6th Aug 2020 7:30 AM
EACH month a number of people appear at Central Highlands courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Blackwater Magistrate Courts today, August 6.

Auda, Jahmal Benjamin

Balfour, Samuel Bertram

Barzen, Anthony Mark, Mr

Brooke, Christopher Glen

Burton, Kieran James

Conway, Isaiah Joseph

Costello, Michelle Ann

Crute, Blair Nicholas

Evans, Georgia Rose

Fletcher, Brodie Frederick

Frahm, Jane Amanda

Godbold, Gavin William

Haim, John Charles Rudolph

Hughes, Cody James, Mr

Lalor, David Andrew

Lawson, Ross

Lorraway, Travis John, Mr

Maddern, Robert William, Mr

Major-Row Row, Cheyanne Elizabeth Jane C

Malone, Lester Roderick, Mr

Mccorry, Daniel Scott, Mr

Mcdonald, Grant William, Mr

Mcelligott, Andrew John

Mitchell, Kaye Maree

Murgha, Culliemara

Murray, Elisha Dios, Mr

Prior, Stephen Raymond, Mr

Roberts, Christopher Peter, Mr

Russell, Drew Samuel M

Sales, Israel Nathaneal David, Mr

Stevens, Ross

Thompson, Reece Charles

Thorpe, Nathan James, Mr

Tobane, Juanita Marlena

Wilkinson, Joel Geoffrey

blackwater magistrates court central highlands court courtlist crimes
