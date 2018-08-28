Menu
Login
The truck driver pleaded guilty to providing an official with a false or misleading document.
The truck driver pleaded guilty to providing an official with a false or misleading document. Kevin Farmer
Crime

COURT: Truckie pleads guilty to giving false work hours

Andrew Thorpe
by
28th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

A TRUCK driver pulled over by police gave officers a falsified record of his working hours, it was revealed in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

The man was pulled over by police on March 11 as part of regular checks by a task force aimed at making sure drivers stick to safe shifts.

Police took note of an entry for March 2, which CCTV analysis later showed to be inaccurate in terms of the hours entered.

The man pleaded guilty to giving an official a false or misleading document, for which he was fined $900.

No conviction was recorded due to his otherwise good character.

Related Items

gladstonecourt gladstone crime truck drivers
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Dining on finest produce Central Highlands have to offer

    Dining on finest produce Central Highlands have to offer

    News Locally grown produce from the Central Highlands is shown off in regional dinner.

    Local members comment on change of leadership

    Local members comment on change of leadership

    News Local LNP members have responded to the leadership change.

    Art poles to help us peace out

    Art poles to help us peace out

    News Clermont Artslink is using art to inspire peace and togetherness.

    Support to pour in at local pubs

    Support to pour in at local pubs

    News Pubs across CQ will host Let it Pour events this weekend.

    Local Partners