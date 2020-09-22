Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The killer who fatally stabbed Nathan Wiseman during a Boxing Day brawl tried to convince a court that he was too drunk to intentionally murder the young man.
The killer who fatally stabbed Nathan Wiseman during a Boxing Day brawl tried to convince a court that he was too drunk to intentionally murder the young man.
Crime

Court upholds homeless man’s murder conviction

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
22nd Sep 2020 1:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A homeless man who fatally stabbed Nathan Wiseman during a drunken Boxing Day brawl will remain behind bars after he failed to convince a court that the death was unintentional.

Robert John Nott was found guilty of murdering the 21-year-old after he flew into a jealous rage over his "lady friend" while drinking on the banks of the Noosa River on December 26, 2015.

Mr Wiseman was stabbed twice with a stainless-steel fishing knife and his body was found on Ernest St at Tewantin on the Sunshine Coast shortly after midnight on December 26, 2015.

Sports coach jailed for sex with student

Court told rapist's sentence delay 'reeks of doctor shopping'

Nott was sentenced in the Brisbane Supreme Court in February last year to life behind bars with a non-parole period of 20 years.

 

Nathan Wiseman, 21, was murdered in a drunken brawl in Tewantin.
Nathan Wiseman, 21, was murdered in a drunken brawl in Tewantin.

 

His lawyers appealed the conviction in the Queensland Court of Appeal arguing the verdict was unreasonable because of Nott's level of intoxication on the night and because he had told police that he had not meant to kill Mr Wiseman.

This morning Justice David North handed down his judgment, saying that while Nott had been drinking, his drunkenness was not "so gross" that it would have stopped him from forming an intent to kill.

Justice North said it was beyond reasonable doubt that when Nott "pulled that blade out" he intended to either kill or cause grievous bodily harm to Mr Wiseman.

The appeal was dismissed.

Originally published as Court upholds homeless man's murder conviction

murder nathan wiseman

Just In

    Why JobKeeper will be axed

    Why JobKeeper will be axed
    • 22nd Sep 2020 3:05 PM

    Just In

      Man killed dad over water

      Man killed dad over water
      • 22nd Sep 2020 2:28 PM

      Top Stories

        Queensland throws open borders to parts of NSW

        Premium Content Queensland throws open borders to parts of NSW

        News Queensland will throw open its borders to five New South Wales Shires from next weekend, after no new COVID-19 cases were confirmed overnight.

        NAMED: 50+ people to face Emerald court

        Premium Content NAMED: 50+ people to face Emerald court

        News A number of people will appear for a range of different charges.

        Grocery shocker: Lazy Aussies the reason prices to double

        Premium Content Grocery shocker: Lazy Aussies the reason prices to double

        Employment Jobless Aussies can’t even be paid to move to regions to work

        Bombshell poll result but Premier ‘sticks to her guns’

        Premium Content Bombshell poll result but Premier ‘sticks to her guns’

        News QLD sentiment survey reveals Queenslanders have lost faith in politicians