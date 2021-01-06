Menu
Courtney Love has opened up about her life’s “great shames” and one of them is a fling she had with a British comedian.
Celebrity

Courtney Love regrets fling with star

by Ian Mohr, New York Post
6th Jan 2021 8:35 AM

Courtney Love has called her 2004 album, America's Sweetheart, "one of my life's great shames" - along with dating British star Steve Coogan or using crack.

The Hole rocker wrote on Instagram of her critically maligned solo record, "Maybe one day I won't hate that record. It has some good songs … But like Steve Coogan, or crack, it's one of my life's great shames. Just the period, sloppiness, men, money, drugs, nightmare."

But she added: "Although Chateau Miraval (where we made it) doesn't suck."

Love has previously recalled of recording at the property: "I just wanted to be in a chateau for six months and do drugs."

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana with Courtney Love and daughter Frances Bean Cobain. Picture: Terry McGinnis/WireImage
RELATED: Prince Andrew wanted to have sex with Courtney Love

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie bought the storeyed French chateau years later, and married there in 2014. The property has since reportedly been a bone of contention in their never-ending divorce.

Meantime, Love and UK star Coogan reportedly dated briefly around 2005. She later told Love Magazine of the relationship: "All it was was a couple of shags at the Sunset Marquis [hotel]," and that she wasn't familiar with Coogan's most famous TV character, Alan Partridge. "I had never seen Alan Partridge. But I was in a band with people who did know about Alan Partridge, so I had to make a record with them constantly saying to me: 'Back of the net!'" she reportedly told the mag.

Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge.
Love's album America's Sweetheart was panned as, "collapsible, frantic and depressingly repulsive" by music site Pitchfork upon its release.

Love has also been romantically linked to Edward Norton and Andre Balazs, after the death of her husband Kurt Cobain. A rep for Coogan did not immediately get back to us.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Courtney Love regrets fling with UK star

