Coveted loo roll sells for $1600 at ‘competitive’ auction

A POMONA real estate agent has snagged a precious role of triple ply toilet paper for $1610 at a competitive charity auction in Brisbane this week.

As part of Ray White's national real estate conference, UNITE 2020, the highly sought-after roll of triple ply became lot number four during the Queensland session's charity auction.

Chief auctioneer Mitch Peereboom said the single roll was hotly contested throughout the auction with bidding opening at $100 and going all the way to the winning $1610.

Ray White Pomona Hinterland's Sam Hargrave said she knew she would pay whatever was needed to secure the coveted toiletry item in an effort to support those affected by the recent bushfires.

"I'd rather help than be helped which is something my father always said and it's not about what we bought but the money going to a good cause," she said.

"Australia has been absolutely devastated by bushfires and I feel privileged to be able to do my part."

All proceeds from the charity auction will go to the real estate industry bushfire relief initiative Beyond the Bricks, which has so far raised more than $1.2 million to go to those in need.

Also included in the charity auction was a Ray White concierge package, corporate team car wash and one night's accommodation at the W Brisbane Hotel, which altogether raised just under $6000.

In total, more than $1.2 million has been raised so far by the industry-led fundraiser.